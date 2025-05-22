Hull Trains and Alzheimer’s Society partner for unique onboard experience during Dementia Action Week

As part of Dementia Action Week, the popular open access operator Hull Trains has teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society to give a group of people with dementia a special day out on the train.

The experience saw five people with dementia, some of whom hadn’t been on a train for many years, enjoy a return trip to Doncaster with Hull Trains. During their journeys, they were treated to live sixties music from Hull singer Phil Richards, who sung classics including ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, sparking important memories for the group.

The company also organised a range of other activities for the VIP guests, including a personalised crossword puzzle themed around trains, providing an enjoyable challenge. Each element of the experience was thoughtfully created to offer not only enjoyment but also gentle mental stimulation - something that is incredibly valuable for those living with memory-related conditions.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We were delighted to partner with Alzheimer’s Society to mark Dementia Action Week. We’re passionate about ensuring that rail travel is accessible for all and events like this will hopefully inspire others to give it a go in our relaxing and inclusive environment.

“Seeing our guests engaged, smiling, and connecting through music and games was incredibly moving. We’re proud to play a small part in raising awareness and supporting such an important cause.”

Julie Ibbertson from Alzheimer’s Society accompanied the guests on the day. She said: “This has been a wonderful and thoughtful experience for our members. Each activity was not only fun but also designed to encourage memory recall and stimulate the mind, which is so important for those affected by dementia.

“For some, it was their first train journey in decades and brought back some very cherished memories. We’re so thankful to Hull Trains for organising such a meaningful day that will stay with our members and their families for a long time.”

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing vital support, funding life-changing research, and campaigning for improved access to diagnosis. Dementia Action Week serves to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and public understanding of the common symptoms of dementia, helping to break down stigma and foster a more inclusive society.

Singer Phil Richards treated guests to some 60's classics

Diagnosis is vital to give people access to the care, treatment and support they desperately need. Yet, incredibly, 1 in 3 people with dementia do not have a diagnosis. If you’re worried about yourself, or someone close to you, then check your symptoms today here.

Hull Trains has been shortlisted in a number of awards for its partnerships across the route served by the operator and won the Spotlight Rail Award for its approach to equality, diversity and inclusion for colleagues, customers and communities.