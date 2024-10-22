Hull Trains celebrates National Adoption Week with exciting new partnership

The popular open access operator Hull Trains is proud to have partnered with You Can Adopt to raise awareness about National Adoption Week.

The team at the community-focused business organised for adoptive parents Andy and Luke Merriman to travel to Doncaster for the day. During their day out they created a special video onboard discussing their own adoption journey, highlighting that the journey to a family is not always a traditional one. The pair adopted twins, Savannah and Theo, in 2021 and they remain close to the former foster parents of the children, who travelled with them on the day.

The video, designed to spread the word about how rewarding adoption can be, was shared widely on social media after being posted by both Hull Trains and You Can Adopt.

This year’s National Adoption Week campaign showcases adoption journeys of all kinds, as well as the people who are there along the way – from foster carers and social workers to birth families and the adoption community.

The couple with their adopted twins Theo and Savannah

The partnership is the latest example of the pioneering operator backing good causes. Hull Trains colleagues voted to support the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust as their official 2024/25 charity partner earlier this year, with the operator and the charity recently organising a special beach clean. Hull Trains has also supported UK Pride in Doncaster and Hull Pride this year.

Deborah Birch, Head of HR at Hull Trains, said: “We understand that just like all families, adoptive families come in all shapes and sizes and go through ups and downs and have detours during their journey, so we are dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for adoptive families this National Adoption Week.

“Our commitment to our extended adoption leave for example, which is in line with our maternity leave, is a testament to this belief, ensuring that our colleagues have the time and resources they need to welcome new members into their families.”

Andy Merriman, adoptive parent, said: “We’re very grateful to Hull Trains for giving us the opportunity to talk about our adoption journey onboard. Our family had a wonderful trip from Selby to Doncaster, during which we recorded a special video for National Adoption Week.”

Andy and Luke travelled to Doncaster for the day with Hull Trains