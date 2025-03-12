Ilkley Dementia Hub receives financial boost thanks to Tesco shoppers

People with dementia will benefit from a £2,230 donation thanks to the hard work and generosity of Tesco colleagues and shoppers.

The much-needed money was raised for Ilkley & District Good Neighbours in support of its Dementia Hub project.

The funds will go towards the hub’s Wellbeing Café, which provides care, stimulation, and companionship for individuals at all stages of dementia, as well as support for their caregivers.

The funding will also help sustain The Dementia Hub’s weekly drop-in sessions and Memory Corner at Ilkley Library, offering a welcoming space, access to expert guidance on support services and financial assistance, as well as a lending library with reading materials on dementia.

Ian Wilson (far left), treasurer of Ilkley & District Good Neighbours, and Ed Duguid, chair, alongside Sarita Prashar (second from right), store manager of Ilkley Superstore, and a store colleague.

Sarita Prashar, store manager at Ilkley Superstore, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised so much money for Ilkley & District Good Neighbours in support of their Dementia Hub which provides essential care, comfort, and connection for people living with dementia and their families, ensuring they have the help they need.

“At Tesco Ilkley, we’re passionate about giving back to our community. This fantastic achievement would not have been possible without the generosity of our incredible colleagues and shoppers, who came together to make a real difference.

“We hope this contribution will help The Dementia Hub connect those affected by dementia and their caregivers with the care and companionship they deserve. Community spirit is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to stand alongside them in making a meaningful impact.”

Ilkley Superstore raised the funds with donation buckets and a nine-prize raffle draw.

Ed Duguid, chair of Ilkley & District Good Neighbours, said: “We are deeply grateful to Tesco, their incredible team, and generous customers for raising over £2,000 in support of our Dementia Hub Wellbeing Café at the Clark Foley Centre, as well as our weekly drop-in sessions and Memory Corner at Ilkley Library.

“This generous donation will have a lasting impact, helping us continue to offer a safe and supportive environment where people with dementia, along with their families and carers, can find comfort, guidance, and companionship. Supporting carers and people with dementia is vital, and community contributions like this make all the difference.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed. The funds raised will go a long way in helping us sustain our services throughout the 2025/26 financial year.”

For more information about The Dementia Hub at Ilkley & District Good Neighbours, visit https://goodneighboursilkley.org.uk/ilkley-and-district-dementia-hub/