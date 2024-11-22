Inspirational Nurse is recognised for outstanding patient care at Spire Leeds Hospital

Sarah Hassane is among the first ever recipients of the international DAISY recognition award at Spire Healthcare

A nurse from Spire Leeds Hospital, Sarah Hassane, is one of the first ever winners of the prestigious DAISY award at Spire Healthcare.

The DAISY awards recognise extraordinary registered nurses and nursing associates who go above and beyond. First introduced in the US, they have been adopted by thousands of healthcare organisations around the world. Any patient or staff member can nominate a nurse for an award.

Sarah Hassane was nominated by patient Neena Punnu, for the outstanding personalised care received during her time at the hospital. The nomination stated: “The treatment we receive from hospital staff can significantly impact our bravery, healing and emotional well-being. Sarah exemplified this understanding and provided the strength and reassurance I needed. While the operation itself was crucial, the aftercare was equally important, as that’s when most patients feel most vulnerable. I trusted Sarah completely, under her care, I felt safe and in the best hands.”

Prof Lisa Grant and Dr Cathy Cale present the award

Sarah, who has been a nurse for almost fifty years, has spent over thirty years of her nursing career at Spire Leeds Hospital in Roundhay.

Sarah Hassane, staff nurse said: “I feel incredibly humbled to have received the DAISY award and cannot thank Neena enough for taking the time to nominate me. Providing personalised care and compassion is the centre of all we do as nurses, so to be acknowledged in this way is a great honour.”