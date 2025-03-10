It's Never Too Late for a New Venture

It's not just the King and the Pope who get the chance of a new career when they're past retirement age because plenty of people can do it. Whether it's stacking shelves in a supermarket to supplement a meagre pension or embarking on a new adventure, there's almost always an opportunity for change.

In my case, after a career as a freelance writer that created nothing that was widely published, I decided to use my semi-retirement to fulfill a long-held ambition. This was to write and get published a novel, which was finally achieved at the ripe old age of 75.

The outcome from my labours was "The Itch That Couldn't Be Scratched", which was published last year. It's a tale of obsession, of one man's quest to seek justice for a woman he never knew. The story is based on the premise that every decision we make, and every action we take as a result, has consequences we cannot predict. The best of intentions can produce the direst of outcomes some way down the line. What we do affects the way our future lives develop as well as those around us.

It's a story of a couple in their seventies, happily married for fifty years, who have a contented life in retirement in Yorkshire. An unexpected event, however, changes their lives completely and ultimately leads to disaster. The story explores the couple's relationship and how it changes as events unfold, with strains placed on the relationship due to the man's obsession.

Author Jeff Senior

Does anyone want my book?

Once the book is completed, that's where the real problems start. The intention is to send it to a selected literary agent who will declare it brilliant and snap it up. That doesn't happen. Most (or all) of the agents that were contacted responded in a very unhelpful way, generally just saying "It's not for us" or some other meaningless phrase.

They really mean they don't want to take the risk of representing a new author. And most publishers won't even accept submissions that don't come from agents. JK Rowling and Stephen King, among other hugely successful authors, did experience countless rejections before being accepted, so we can all take some faith from that.

All we can do is persevere until we get a breakthrough. I did eventually but it took quite a lot of effort. As debut authors, all we can do is keep trying or give up on the idea.

The Itch That Couldn't Be Scratched book cover

Getting the word out

After the book is published, and it will take well over a year from acceptance, that's not the end of the challenges. In fact, it's where the hard work really begins.

As far as I can gather, there are over 32 million books available in various formats on Amazon, the world's biggest book retailer, and over half of them are in English. And that figure grows by an estimated 7,500 new Kindle books alone every day. That means my book is in grave danger of being totally lost amongst a multitude of other novels, many of them by established authors with large followings.

No book will sell unless people know about it and they'll only know about it if they're told. That means running marketing campaigns on Amazon and Facebook, creating an author website, being active on social media to spread the word and trying to build up an email list of followers who will be interested in news about forthcoming events and new books.

It all takes a lot of effort and there's no guarantee of success. I don't know about you, but I tend to buy books that I think are properly priced (in other words, cheap) and are by an author I know or who has good reviews. So an unknown author with few or no reviews has little chance. It's a bit of a chicken and egg situation because reviews result from sales but sales are difficult to achieve without reviews.

