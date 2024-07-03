Landmark Doncaster educational building goes up for auction
South Yorkshire auction house Mark Jenkinson will include the 53,000 sq ft building, with its 1.6 acre grounds, in its next online property and land sale on July 17, on behalf of Doncaster Council.
The centre, on Carr House Road, was originally built as the Danum Grammar School for Girls in the 1930s and went on to become the William Appleby Music Centre. In recent years, the building was used as the headquarters of the multi-agency Doncaster Safeguarding Children’s Partnership.
James Vandenbrook from auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, which is part of the Eddisons group, said: “The Mary Woollett Centre is an attractive and substantial former school building that has been extended over time. It’s in a good location, a mile from the city centre and very close to the racecourse, Lakeside shopping centre and the M18.
“We understand it has been assessed as being of Local Heritage Significance and that means the building has a Local Heritage listing, providing the opportunity for a potential buyer to convert and develop the existing property.”
He added: “The substantial site also has scope to provide parking for around 250 vehicles and this could provide additional potential for its development, subject to any buyer obtaining the necessary planning permission.”
Next month’s Mark Jenkinson auction, which includes the Mary Woollett Centre, has new lots added daily and will be held on 17 July at www.markjenkinson.co.uk
