Landmark Doncaster educational building goes up for auction

The Mary Woollett Centre in Doncaster, which has a long history or providing educational services in the city, is to be auctioned this month with a guide price of £300,000.

South Yorkshire auction house Mark Jenkinson will include the 53,000 sq ft building, with its 1.6 acre grounds, in its next online property and land sale on July 17, on behalf of Doncaster Council.

The centre, on Carr House Road, was originally built as the Danum Grammar School for Girls in the 1930s and went on to become the William Appleby Music Centre. In recent years, the building was used as the headquarters of the multi-agency Doncaster Safeguarding Children’s Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Vandenbrook from auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, which is part of the Eddisons group, said: “The Mary Woollett Centre is an attractive and substantial former school building that has been extended over time. It’s in a good location, a mile from the city centre and very close to the racecourse, Lakeside shopping centre and the M18.

The former Mary Woollett Centre in Doncaster, up for auction with Pugh on July 17.

“We understand it has been assessed as being of Local Heritage Significance and that means the building has a Local Heritage listing, providing the opportunity for a potential buyer to convert and develop the existing property.”

He added: “The substantial site also has scope to provide parking for around 250 vehicles and this could provide additional potential for its development, subject to any buyer obtaining the necessary planning permission.”