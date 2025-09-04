Leeds care home enjoys 'A Little Less Conversation' and a lot more joy with Elvis tribute

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Colton Lodges Care Home in Colton were treated to a show-stopping afternoon of rock and roll as renowned tribute artist, Memphis Pete, delivered an extraordinary Elvis Presley act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The room was filled with excitement and fond memories as Pete performed all of the King's classic hits. The performance was highly interactive, with Pete engaging both residents and colleagues, which was a special touch. The audience enthusiastically participated, with plenty of singing, clapping, waving, and even some dancing filling the room.

For many residents, the music brought back youthful days and happy memories. The joy in the room was palpable. Resident Marlene Jarvis exclaimed, “I’m having the time of my life!” while Dorothy Proctor added, “I could watch and listen to him every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was a delightful surprise for family members as well. One relative, who had only stopped by for a cup of tea, remarked, “What a surprise this was, we absolutely loved him.”

Memphis Pete, Elvis Presley tribute act, performing to residents at HC-One’s Colton Lodges Care Home

Charlotte Brown, Lead Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Colton Lodges Care Home, reflected on the day, stating: "The atmosphere was incredible; everyone had a fantastic afternoon. It was great to see so many residents come out for the show."