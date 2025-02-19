LGBT+ History Month: Magistrate wants more from the community to join him in the role

A magistrate from North Yorkshire is encouraging others from the LGBT+ community to join them and volunteer to help deliver local justice.

Being a magistrate is a key role in the community and provides individuals with transferable life skills to help at home or in the workplace.

The number of magistrates who volunteer while in full-time employment is growing all the time – and Tim says he has always been able to fit court dates in around his job as a local government emergency planning and response manager.

Tim, 49, who has been a magistrate for around 18 months, said it was a lot of responsibility, but legal advisers were always on hand to make sure they follow the law in all their decisions. He knew about the role through his partner’s family who had served, and when he saw an advert on social media, he decided he had something to offer his community. He says: “I knew the value of volunteering and how it can have a direct impact on the community. I live in North Yorkshire but serve on the bench over the border in Cleveland, where I grew up, so I know the area well.

Tim has played the flute since childhood and has also taught himself numerous other instruments, including piano, violin, cello, oboe, clarinet, saxophone and bassoon.

“I did have reservations about being gay and being a magistrate, and about how open you can be about it, particularly in a work environment. In the past you had to be discreet but things are a lot more open and understanding now. Magistrates are recruited with five key attributes and this promotes an inclusive bench. “

“Being part of a minority, I know what it is like to be stereotyped, understanding that everyone is unique with their own story, and therefore more used to not being drawn into making assumptions about people.

“I think that LGBT+ magistrates, along with those from other minorities, can be a real advantage to any bench with this viewpoint that they bring.

“It’s vital that our courts represent people of all backgrounds. I would definitely recommend more people from the LGBT+ community consider becoming a magistrate.

“Our differences should be recognised and celebrated so people are more comfortable to be themselves – which is important.”

People do not need any legal background or experience to become a magistrate. They get support from a mentor and legal adviser to help with every case and all new magistrates will have training to understand their role.

What matters are strong communication skills, a sense of fairness, and an ability to consider different sides of an argument in a professional way. You need an open mind, rational thinking, and willingness to work in a team. Magistrates are volunteers – which means they are not paid – who must serve at least 13 days per year (made up of full days or half days), plus training.

Employers are legally required to allow time off for this important public role. If your employer does not allow paid time off, or you are self-employed, you can claim loss of earnings of up to £134.96 per day.

In his spare time, Tim enjoys countryside walks with his Labrador, Sally.

When he’s not working or serving as a magistrate, Tim enjoys hiking, keeping fit and playing a plethora of musical instruments including the flute, piano, violin, cello, oboe, clarinet, saxophone and bassoon, says all his hobbies and friends help keep him grounded and give him a focus away from being a magistrate. Tim adds: “If you are interested in becoming a magistrate, speak to your manager straight away. My place of work is good at giving me the time to meet my magistrate commitments and I have learned so many transferrable skills being a magistrate which I can bring to work.

“It is vital that we have people from all backgrounds across the magistracy who can be positive role models. It can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding, and there’s no shortage of support and guidance.”