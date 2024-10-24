Live & Breathe launches PREP’D for Kirsty’s

Leading creative agency, Live & Breathe, today announces its campaign to launch a new range of high protein ready meals, PREP’D, by the UK’s number 1 free-from ready meal brand Kirsty’s.

PREP’D aims to fill a gap in the market in the form of high protein ready meals, without premium prices. Live & Breathe developed the strategy and tone of voice for the launch, and is also running all influencer and social content on Instagram and TikTok, as well as the in-store campaign in Asda.

The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness of PREP’D and increase conversion and repeat purchase rates.

Live & Breathe has curated the new brand guidelines to help establish the brand identity and align the creative assets. This will inform all future marketing to ensure brand consistency in future.

An in-house photoshoot delivered cut out and lifestyle photography to showcase the product, produced by Live & Breathe Studios.

Emma Donohoe, Senior Account Director, Live & Breathe said: “This campaign is the first in our partnership with Kirsty’s, and we really enjoyed working on the brief and with the team. We can’t wait to see PREP’D go live in store, and to support its growth and market share through our social, influencer and in-store activations.”