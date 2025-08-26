Local midwives recognised in prestigious awards

Two dedicated members of the midwifery team at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have been recognised by Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) students for their exceptional contribution to education, training, and support.

Midwives Lizzie Ivill and Lee Gigg have both been nominated for the Sheffield Hallam Outstanding Midwifery Awards (SHOMA), a celebration of the very best in midwifery education and mentorship.

These annual awards are entirely student-led, with nominations made by those currently undertaking their midwifery studies at SHU.

The nominations praise Lizzie and Lee’s outstanding professionalism, their ability to inspire and guide, and the positive impact they have had on the learning experience of those they mentor. Students described how their support has helped them to grow in confidence, gain essential skills, and feel truly welcomed into the profession.

This recognition also reflects the wider culture within DBTH’s maternity services - one built on supportive leadership, a commitment to learning, and a belief in nurturing the next generation of midwives.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at DBTH, said: "We are incredibly proud of Lizzie and Lee for this well-deserved recognition. The fact that these nominations have come directly from students speaks volumes about the compassion, dedication, and quality of support they provide.

"They are a credit to both our maternity services and the profession."

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: "These nominations demonstrate the real-world impact our colleagues have on the future of healthcare.

"Lizzie and Lee are fantastic examples of how we are building a culture that supports learning, inspires professional growth, and helps us work towards our ambition of being recognised as a leading centre for education and research. We wish them the very best of luck at the ceremony."