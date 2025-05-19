Local oncology nurse describes meeting the King as a pinch me moment

Hope for Tomorrow attends special cancer charity reception at Buckingham Palace. Pat Dyminski, a lead oncology nurse at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust working with charity, Hope for Tomorrow, was one of several guests to receive a royal invitation from HM The King to attend a special Palace reception last month, held in recognition of their work supporting cancer patients.

Pat was part of a team representing the charity in what they described as a “real honour” and a “pinch me moment”, which included CEO Tina Seymour; high value partnership manager Emma Bowles; cancer care unit driver Bryan Baird; and operations co-ordinator Jayne Foster.

Actor Richard E Grant, radio presenter Adele Roberts, former footballer Ashley Cain, and Alistair and Heather James, parents of Dame Deborah James who died of bowel cancer in 2022, were also among the guests attending.

Pat said: “It was such an honour to be invited to such a prestigious event and to get the chance to meet the King and Queen. Every second counted when we were with them – they were super attentive and very good listeners. This is a moment in my life which I will never forget and will look back on with great pride. It was such an important occasion to raise awareness for cancer care and support as we are all affected by cancer in some way at some time in our lives whether through a friend, family or personally.”

Left to right: Pat Dyminski, CEO Tina Seymour, Jayne Foster, Bryan Baird and Emma Bowles at Buckingham Palace

Emma Bowles added: “It was an amazing experience as we had time to talk to the King and Queen Camilla to share the essential community-based cancer care and services we provide in the county and across the UK. Their current personal experience and journey was very much front of mind, and they showed real interest in what we do, which was very heartening. It was an important moment for us, and we hope that more public awareness and support will come from the occasion.”

The reception, held at Buckingham Palace and hosted by the King and Queen Camilla on 30th April, was in honour of community projects helping people who are living with cancer and for health groups working to prevent cancer.

Hope for Tomorrow has 14 mobile cancer care units and support vehicles across England, working with nine NHS trusts to bring cancer care into communities and closer to patients’ homes. The charity is entirely self-funded, relying 100 per cent on sponsors and donations, with a budget this year of £1.8 million to keep the units on the road so patients can receive the same quality of care but without the stress and expense of having to travel to hospital - freeing up time to spend with family, friends or to work.

North and West Yorkshire have two mobile cancer care units – Linda and Christie - which travel between Bingley, Ilkley, Settle and Skipton. Last year the units facilitated 8,284 patient visits in partnership withAiredale NHS Foundation Trust.

The King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024, also sent a heartfelt message to guests at the royal reception, describing his experience as “daunting and at times frightening,” yet how “the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.” He spoke about becoming a cancer statistic, referencing the more than 1,000 new cases recorded daily in the UK.

Tina Seymour, CEO of Hope for Tomorrow, added: “We would like to thank the King and Queen for hosting such a monumental event. It is so important to keep recognising and supporting cancer charities if we are to raise the funds needed to beat this disease.

“It is a very challenging time for charities as the cost-of-living crisis persists – every donation counts. We work hard to organise a spectrum of events where everyone and anyone can get involved through fundraising and sponsorship, no matter their age or location - individuals and businesses. From sky diving, to wing walking, to our flagship charity fundraisers, Walk of Hope and Cuppa for Cancer Care - where just popping on the kettle can raise much needed funds - there are many ways people can get involved in helping to drive cancer care forward.

“The generosity of people and organisations means we can support more cancer patients by expanding our cancer care units across the UK and by supporting the NHS with mobile diagnoses and screening too. The opportunities are endless, however we can’t do it without the support of our fundraisers, donors and sponsors.”