Love Button Charity Celebrates Local Volunteers in Hull with Coldplay UK Tour Partnership

Hull CVS, in partnership with The Love Button Global Movement, the charitable arm of Coldplay, celebrated with 180 local volunteers on Tuesday, with a special afternoon tea event at Holderness House, East Hull. This event recognises the city’s dedicated volunteer community and forms part of Coldplay’s UK tour, which includes only two English cities: Hull and London.

Holderness House, once home to philanthropist Thomas Ferens and now being restored as a community hub, provided a beautiful and historic setting for the celebration. Volunteers also helped prepare the gardens for the tea party, on Monday, demonstrating the spirit of community involvement.

Twenty volunteers supporting Hull’s charities received complimentary tickets to Coldplay’s concert at Sewell Group Craven Park as a thank-you for their ongoing commitment.

Helen Grimwood, Chief Executive of Hull CVS, said: “We are proud to celebrate the incredible generosity and passion of Hull’s volunteers in partnership with Coldplay and Love Button. This celebration at Holderness House is a perfect tribute to their commitment and the venue’s inspiring history.”

Andy Barber, Trustee of Holderness House Trust says: "We are delighted to be working with Hull CVS, Coldplay and Love Button to celebrate and thank local volunteers through this event. Our benefactor, Thomas Ferens, was one of the city's greatest ever philanthropists and opening the gates to members of the community, especially those which dedicate their lives for others, is something which brings great pride to us all”.

Debbie Akester, founder of One Punch Hull,started the charity two years ago following the tragic loss of her son due to a single punch incident. The charity raises awareness about the devastating consequences of such acts by visiting schools and colleges to talk to young people. Debbie won two tickets in the Hull CVS Coldplay ticket raffle. She said, “We’ve had a lovely afternoon with Hull CVS and Love Button at Holderness House. Winning two tickets for Coldplay in the raffle was incredible, and as a big fan, I couldn’t be happier.”