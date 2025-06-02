Major award to bring resort to life
It will bring to life the Bel View guest house in the fictitious seaside resort of Whitborough-by-the-sea. In four episodes, each created by one of GFI’s groups in Redcar, Darlington, Hartlepool and Stockton, the drama will feature a young couple as they struggle to run the recently inherited guest house.
Whilst some stories will develop across the whole soap, and the proprietors will be professional actors, each episode will feature characters devised and performed by members of the local GFI groups. Other group members will create the sound effects, as we hear the sound of the local attractions and the unfolding drama in the kitchen and dining room of Bel View. The project will starts in June of this year.
The development of the drama will be led by Antony Bellekom from Dogwood Productions, who brings his experience not only of creating theatre, but also as a former producer of BBC Radio 4’s long running soap, The Archers. Antony commented, “ The most entertaining dramas are those where we really believe in the characters and with Bel View not only do we have the proprietors, Lucy and Dan, we think audiences will love, but the real voices and experiences of local people”.
GFI’s Managing Director, Pam Bennett, explained why this was such a valuable opportunity, “Impairment and loss of sight can not only produce day-to-day practical issues, but can lead to a restriction in taking part in creative activity and simply, in meeting with other people. Our regular sessions help to counter any sense of isolation and Bel View will gives us the chance to work together, be creative, and most importantly, share new experiences.”