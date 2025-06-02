Major award to bring resort to life

Whitby’s professional theatre company, Dogwood Productions, it to bring to life the Bel View guest house in a fictitious resort between the town and Teesside. Working with Going For Independence (GFI), the Teesside organisation supporting the blind and partially-sighed, they are thrilled to have received financial support from Arts Council England to create a new audio drama.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will bring to life the Bel View guest house in the fictitious seaside resort of Whitborough-by-the-sea. In four episodes, each created by one of GFI’s groups in Redcar, Darlington, Hartlepool and Stockton, the drama will feature a young couple as they struggle to run the recently inherited guest house.

Whilst some stories will develop across the whole soap, and the proprietors will be professional actors, each episode will feature characters devised and performed by members of the local GFI groups. Other group members will create the sound effects, as we hear the sound of the local attractions and the unfolding drama in the kitchen and dining room of Bel View. The project will starts in June of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of the drama will be led by Antony Bellekom from Dogwood Productions, who brings his experience not only of creating theatre, but also as a former producer of BBC Radio 4’s long running soap, The Archers. Antony commented, “ The most entertaining dramas are those where we really believe in the characters and with Bel View not only do we have the proprietors, Lucy and Dan, we think audiences will love, but the real voices and experiences of local people”.

Dogwood logo