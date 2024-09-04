Modular manufacturer is master key to Timpson’s growth

Leading Hull-based offsite manufacturer, Premier Modular, celebrates its long-standing relationship with Timpson, the UK’s leading retail service provider, following its latest order of 20 module units – Timpson pods – which are on a delivery programme through till the start of the third quarter of this year.

Premier Modular and Timpson have built a trusting relationship over the past 13 years, becoming the sole supplier of Timpson pods. Over the course of the relationship, Premier Modular has delivered nearly 470 pods, equivalent to circa 7,900 sq m in total, and over four times the height of the Shard when stacked upon each other. The recent order, which will accommodate the full offering of Timpson services such as key-cutting and watch and shoe repairs, has been dispatched nationally to its supermarket locations, such as Sainsburys and Asda, to support the company’s growing operations. Due to the nature of offsite manufacturing, Premier Modular is able to install the Timpson pods at speed with minimal disruption to its supermarket location and zero impact to customers visiting the supermarket. The short installation time of the pods is made possible due to their bespoke design which eliminates the need for ground works and with the fit-out carried out in the factory, allows the pods to be operational almost immediately after arrival. Although a permanent solution, the pods provide Timpson with flexibility, as once installed, they can be moved around the country as required. David Harris, CEO, Premier Modular, said: “Having worked closely with Timpson over the past 13 years our relationship has evolved into a friendship, with transparency, respect and trust at the core of our working relationship. Over the years we have collaborated with Timpson to create the nationally recognisable stores, building the fleet to nearly 470 pods. We have also reached a number of milestones together, including the opening of their 1,000th store and being awarded Timpson’s supplier of the year. I look forward to what the future of our partnership will bring.” John Monks, Shop-fitting Project Manager at Timpson Group, said: “Premier have played a vital role in helping Timpson create the design, build the prototype and subsequent units, and project manage the installs. Their attention to detail is superb, the quality of the product is excellent, and they have a desire to make sure that the client’s needs are met at all times.”