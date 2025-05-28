Montagu Hall Care Home Wear It Blue for Dementia Action Week Community Afternoon Tea

Staff and residents from Montagu Hall care home in Mexborough invited the local community to raise awareness for Dementia Action Week with a special, blue-themed afternoon tea.

Dementia Action Week, spearheaded by the Alzheimer’s Society, encourages communities to take action to improve the lives of people living with dementia and those who care for them.

The event saw attendees donning various shades of blue — the official colour symbolising dementia awareness — as they gathered for an afternoon of tea, cakes, and conversation.

The home was decorated in blue, with themed table settings and homemade cakes. The daughter of a resident who lives with dementia at Montagu Hall reflected on how the home have supported them through the move into care:

Team at Montagu Hall in blue

‘It’s lovely to see how well my mum has settled into the home; the team are so kind and caring. They have a good understanding of mum’s needs and how she wishes to spend her time, I wouldn't want her to be anywhere else.'

Charlie Parker, the General Manager at Montagu Hall, added, “Events like this not only help raise awareness of dementia but also remind us of the importance of supporting those who are affected by it. It’s about building a more compassionate, understanding community for everyone.”

You can find out more about Montagu Hall at the home’s weekly Cake and Coffee Afternoon, every Tuesday from 2.30pm at Montagu Hall, Harlington Rd, Mexborough S64 0QG.