MPs debate next week whether we should rejoin the European Union

The debate is being held in Westminster Hall on Monday (March 24). A Yorkshire MP - Colne Valley’s Paul Davies - is due to introduce the debate. It starts at 4.30pm and can be watched live on Parliament’s YouTube channel.

Among county campaign groups taking a keen interest in the debate is Leeds for Europe.

It did not create the petition that led to this debate being organised - that was the work of Robert McMaster, a retired accountant and financial modeller from Berkshire. He is a committee member of Leeds’s sister group, Berkshire for Europe.

Leeds for Europe was behind a similar petition two years ago. That led to a debate in April 2023 about whether a public inquiry was needed to fully understand the impact - good and bad - that Brexit is having on our country.

Leeds for Europe's Peter Packham (left) and Richard Wilson outside the House of Commons prior to their petition being debated by MPs in April 2023.

Peter Packham of Leeds for Europe initiated its petition. He succeeded Richard Wilson as group Chair in February this year. Both Mr Packham and Mr Wilson were in the public gallery for the 2023 debate.

Mr Packham said:“The debate two years ago did get worthwhile contributions from local MPs such as Leeds South’s Hilary Benn. However, now Mr Benn is Northern Ireland Minister, I imagine he will not be able to participate on Monday because he is covered by Cabinet ‘collective responsibility.

"But we do still have many experienced MPs and new backbenchers in Yorkshire without any such hindrances. Our members and the wider pro-European community will be following the debate closely live on YouTube - hoping to see what their MP has to say.”

Leeds for Europe’s parent body, European Movement UK, has created an online tool you can use to contact your MP and encourage him or her to participate in Monday’s debate.

Peter Packham (left) and Richard Wilson of Leeds for Europe in the city centre in March 2023 promoting the petition calling for a Brexit public inquiry.

You can find that at - https://www.europeanmovement.co.uk/contact-mp-rejoineu

Mr Packham said: “The Brexit vote almost nine years ago was held against a global political backdrop very different from the instability and chaos now being actively promulgated by Russia and America. In this uncertain world, the case for Britain to be as close as possible to our neighbours and like-minded allies has never been stronger.

“We simply can’t afford made-up ‘red lines’ and artificial barriers that get in the way of security, peace and co-operation in Europe, and growth in our economy. It will be interesting to see which of our MPs stand ready to recognise this and acknowledge our new realities.”

A report has been prepared for MPs ahead of Monday’s debate. You can view it online - https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cdp-2025-0067/