Netherthorpe Mural: Celebrating community on the Supertram network

A colourful new mural has transformed the Netherthorpe tram stop on the South Yorkshire Supertram network, celebrating the community’s connection to nature and travel and showcasing the creativity of local students and artists.

The project was initiated by Supertram, local councillors and Sheffield Hallam University and was delivered in collaboration with Lick of Paint Festival Co-Directors Alastair Flindall and Megan Russell, known as Peachzz.

The mural’s design was inspired by research conducted by 10 students from Sheffield Hallam, who worked on a vision that reflects both the area’s diversity and the daily rhythms of commuters. It was painted by the students, who were taught and guided by Alastair and Megan.

The mural’s colour palette transitions between night and day, symbolising peak travel times and the bustling activity of the community. The theme was chosen to highlight the unique energy of Sheffield’s commuters and the shared affinity with nature, as shown by the high volume submissions from students that incorporate local nature and wildlife.

The co-directors jointly led community engagement for the project, including consultations with local tenants and residents’ associations.

The mural, which can be seen on the walls of the passageway leading up to the platform from the underpass, has received enthusiastic support from Sheffield City Council.

“People in Netherthorpe are proud of their area and they’re proud that we’re on the tram network,” said Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, “We’re really delighted to have supported the mural and to have worked collaboratively with residents, students, artists and Supertram to make it happen. The finished mural really celebrates the fact that Netherthorpe is a great thriving community with good public transport links.”

Councillor Laura McClean at Sheffield City Council added: “Without Supertram, this really would not have been possible. They really have got behind the local community and made sure that their voices were heard in this and that’s been so important.”

Pictured left to right: Jasmine Thompson, Senior Marketing Manager at Supertram, Alastair Flindall, Director at Lick of Paint Festival, Councillor Tom Hunt at Sheffield City Council, Neill Barraclough, Deputy Head of Engineering at Supertram, Councillor Laura McClean at Sheffield City Council.

Neill Barraclough, Deputy Head of Engineering at Supertram said: “I'm delighted to see this project come to life after years of planning. The improvements to our infrastructure are fantastic, and it's exciting to see Supertram featured in the design. It's also truly heartening to see the community working together to upgrade the area for everyone in Netherthorpe.”

The mural has received a very positive response from the community. Local councillors have now agreed to fund a further mural to be painted on the rest of the underpass. This will be completed over the summer.