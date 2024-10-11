New breast screening facility unveiled at York Hospital

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity hosted an event to mark the official opening of the new breast screening facility in York.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, (pictured left) thanked donors and staff at the official opening ceremony of the new unit located in the Magnolia Centre at York Hospital.

The unveiling is particularly poignant as it occurred during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease.

The improvements were made possible thanks to a contribution of over £70,000 from York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity. The modern state of the art facility replaces the unit previously housed on Clarence Street. Guests at the grand unveiling included charity donors, fundraisers and former staff who have supported the breast service in the Magnolia Centre.

Since 1989, the North Yorkshire breast screening service has delivered screening to the local population, which started in the former two-room department and one mobile screening unit.

Over the last 35 years the service has grown with population growth and technology advancements. It now delivers screening to a population of over 90,000 clients eligible for screening on a three yearly cycle. Three mobile units now also serve the community screening at various locations across the region. The York site provides assessment and diagnosis with modern equipment, a well-staffed department and access to the latest research trials.

At the opening, Simon Morritt said: “A big thank you to the incredibly generous donors and fundraisers who have kindly supported the department over the past few years. It has taken a while to get this new facility established with a few false starts, pausing whilst other services were relocated, before finding this fantastic new permanent home. It got not be underestimated how much this new facility will be valued and appreciated. The public’s support enables the charity to fund projects to improve patient care and experience.”

The North Yorkshire breast screening service has one of the highest uptake rates in the region and consistently performs well across all the key performance indicators reflecting the dedication, hard work, and innovation from the team. In 2023 the department diagnosed 256 cancers in clients with no symptoms.

Debbie Brian, Breast Imaging Unit Manager, said: “This facility will make a great difference to those offered breast screening in York. A dedicated facility in a lovely environment is perfect. Breast screening is such an important health care tool and is quick and easy.

She added: “Our dedicated York team can support you through your screening journey from booking the appointments to getting your results. We are all so pleased to open this new facility to continue delivering a high-quality screening programme to the residents of York and the surrounding areas.

“We would like to express our gratitude to York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and those who have raised funds.”