Newlife charity in BBC Radio 4 appeal to help more children like Bobby

An eight-year-old boy from the West Midlands who is unable to walk after being born with spinal cord injury is featured on a BBC Radio 4 Appeal this week to raise funds for Newlife The Charity for Disabled Children, which recently provided him with a specialist wheelchair.

Bobby Sproston loves his new wheelchair from Newlife. When his old one became too small and started falling apart it meant that he could no longer get around by himself. The brakes failed, making it unsafe for him to get in and out of his chair on his own, so he had to rely on grown-ups to help.

His new wheelchair means he has the independence he needs for everyday life, but it also means he can go to all the clubs and sports sessions he loves, including wheelchair racing – which is something British Paralympian wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft knows all about.

Hannah is making the appeal on behalf of Newlife – and it’s a subject close to her heart.

Bobby in his new wheelchair

Hannah said: “I didn’t get my first wheelchair until I was fifteen – and it was a life-changer; I went on to win gold medals and break world records.

“But as a child I didn’t qualify for a wheelchair from statutory services because I could walk very short distances. Walking left me exhausted; it was a challenge to get around, and having a wheelchair would’ve made my life so much easier. However, a wheelchair cost as much as a small car, and it wasn’t something my parents could afford. Like Bobby - who Newlife provided with a brand new wheelchair.

“It wasn’t cheap, costing nearly five thousand pounds but it fits perfectly, and means he can now keep up with his friends, and do all the activities he loves.”

Research from Newlife suggests it’s a similar story for many children across the UK, so by providing specialist equipment – not just wheelchairs, but buggies, beds and car seats too, the charity is making a difference to many young lives.

Hannah recording the BBC Radio 4 appeal for Newlife

This won’t be the last chair Bobby needs as he continues to grow, and there are currently hundreds of children just like Bobby waiting for equipment from Newlife.

You can tune into the BBC Radio 4 appeal broadcast on Sunday July 20 at 7.54am and 9.25pm, and on Thursday July 24 at 3.27pm.

To donate towards Newlife’s BBC Radio 4 Appeal please visit newlife.support/radio4