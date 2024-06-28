Only 54% of Primary School Learners said “I can be whatever I want to be”

As we approach the end of another school year, new research suggests how Britain's school children are feeling as they look toward their futures, with the launch of a new event aiming to inspire today’s youth.

In a recent survey of primary school learners aged 7-11 conducted by the world’s leading learning company Pearson, it was revealed that only 54% of young children believe the statement ‘I can be whatever I want to be.’1 A further one in 10 said they feel like they have limited career options when they contemplate their futures.

This comes after recent research from Education and Employers highlighted alarming statistics surrounding gender and aspirations at school.2 They found that gender stereotyping in children’s aspirations starts as early as age seven, with over four times as many boys as girls aspiring to be engineers - a typically ‘male’ profession.

A stereotypically ‘female’ job with connotations of caregiving, girls were found to be four times more likely to want to become vets than boys, and two and a half times more likely to wish to become doctors.

Dream Big Day launches on June 28

Now, leading career building platform Careermap, is on a mission to improve these statistics and to help young children believe that they can shoot for the stars and dream big.

With this in mind, Careermap is excited to announce the launch of “Dream Big Day” - a new event aimed at inspiring primary school students across the UK to explore future careers through interactive workshops and activities.

The event, scheduled for Friday June 28, invites parents, teachers, volunteers, and industry professionals to join in celebrating and encouraging the aspirations of young learners.

Dream Big Day is set to become the highlight of the primary school calendar, focusing on exposing students to various career paths. Through engaging activities and resources, students will have the chance to discover a wide range of professions and gain valuable insights into the world of work.

"We are thrilled to introduce Dream Big Day, a unique initiative designed to inspire young minds and help them envision a future filled with opportunities," said Colin Bell, CEO of Careermap Media Group. "By engaging with industry professionals and participating in hands-on workshops, students will be encouraged to dream big and pursue their passions."

Dream Big Day will be held simultaneously at participating primary schools across the UK on June 28. The event aims to empower pupils to:

Explore their interests, discover their passions, and envision a future filled with opportunities

Break barriers of gender stereotyping in careers

Promote a diverse and inclusive workforce for the future

Foster dreaming big and achieving potential

Instill confidence in every child

Chantel Carpenter, Director of Schools Marketing at Pearson, highlights the significance of this initiative: "At Pearson, we believe in the transformative power of education in fostering the aspirations of all learners from early years to young adulthood. Our collaboration with Careermap and our sponsorship of Dream Big Day take this passion one step further. By removing barriers in education and providing essential resources and support to schools and their pupils, we hope to inspire hope and ambition among young learners, encouraging them to dream big from the earliest stages of their education."

Kate McGoey, Head of Barclays LifeSkills, adds, “Today’s young people need to be able to adapt more than any other generation, which is why at Barclays LifeSkills, we believe it’s never too early to begin discussing skills and careers. We are delighted to support Dream Big Day and its goal to open young people’s minds, break down misconceptions, and raise awareness of careers in primary schools across the country."