Opticians set to hike 26 miles across Yorkshire’s coast for Alzheimer’s Society – already raising over half their goal

Two friends are gearing up to tackle a 26-mile walk across Yorkshire’s coast to reach their £1,000 fundraising goal.

The duo are raising much-needed funds for Alzheimer’s Society to support those impacted by dementia.

Both optometrists, Katherine Friis from Ripon Specsavers and her friend Nina, who is a lecturer at Teesside University and works part-time at Specsavers Swaledale, have known each other for 13 years and decided to take on the challenge after Nina’s dad was diagnosed with dementia last year.

Their journey takes place on Saturday 12th July, and they hope to complete the scenic trek starting from Whitby, heading south through Robin Hood's Bay, looping through Ravenscar, and then returning along the coastal path back to Whitby – all within 12 hours.

The pair often go on hikes together and believes this fundraiser is an excellent opportunity to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts – one that has also affected their customers, as uncorrected vision loss is linked to a higher risk of developing dementia; therefore, access to eye care can help lower that risk.

They’ve already surpassed half of their goal thanks to the encouragement and support from their loved ones, colleagues, and the community around them.

Katherine Friis, optometrist director at Specsavers Ripon, says: ‘I'm proud to be taking part in this challenging 26-mile scenic trek along Yorkshire’s coast—not just because I enjoy hiking with Nina, which I do—but to raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society and to support Nina and other families who have found themselves starting a difficult new chapter with their loved ones.

‘As an optometrist, I often see the impact that dementia has on our customers, and I know how uncorrected vision can increase a person's risk of developing dementia, which is why it’s important for us all to look after our eye health. Sadly, one in three of us born in the UK today will develop dementia in our lifetime[1]. That’s why we’ve set ourselves the challenge of raising £1,000 to ensure awareness and research can continue to educate and support people living with dementia.

‘We're both looking forward to our hike and are hoping for good weather—but most of all, we hope to reach our fundraising goal and want to thank everyone who has supported us so far!’

If you’d like to support Katherine and Nina, donations are welcome via the link to their Just Giving page, here: www.justgiving.com/page/katherine-friis

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Ripon, head to: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripon or call on: 01765 694 777