Opticians to host Halloween fun day to support Hug on a Tray

Fun-loving families in Otley are invited to get into the Halloween spirit this half-term and raise money to help cancer patients at Leeds St James’ Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fun-loving families in Otley are invited to get into the Halloween spirit this half-term and raise money to help cancer patients at Leeds St James’ Hospital.

The team at Specsavers Otley is hosting a family-friendly Halloween fundraiser on 31 October, all in aid of Hug on a Tray, which supports the local haematology wards by providing essential comforts to make patients’ stays as homely as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be packed with a range of carnival-style games such as guess the pumpkin cake weight, Splat the Spider and Name the Cuddle Cat, with all entries going towards the work the team at Hug on a Tray provides.

User (UGC) Submitted

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the opticians will be dressed for the Halloween spirit, with some members baking a range of festive treats to be enjoyed throughout the day.

Leading up to the event, kids are welcome to participate in a spooky colouring competition. All they need to do is stop by the store and pick up a Halloween-themed drawing to be in for a chance to win a £20 gift voucher to be spent at Toymaster – winners will be announced on the day.

Lisa Grimes, clinical technician at Specsavers Otley, says: ‘Halloween is all about making memories and getting together with your community. That’s why we’re thrilled to invite the people of Otley to our store to enjoy a day full of fun, laughter, and a few sweet treats – all for a fantastic cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We chose Hug on a Tray because it’s a charity we’ve held close to our hearts since it began. The service Lesley and the team provide patients is essential to making their time in hospital as comfortable as possible.

‘Hopefully, we’ll get to see some familiar faces on the day and hit our goal of £500 to continue to provide love and support to those at St James’ Hospital. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and celebrate Halloween by giving back to our community.’