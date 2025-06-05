Pioneering cancer exercise treatment programme supports 2,000 people in Yorkshire

More than 2,000 people in Yorkshire have now been supported by Active Together, a research-backed cancer exercise treatment service designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC).

The service, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, has helped hundreds of people across the region prepare for and recover from cancer treatment since it was first launched in 2022.

A report published by the AWRC in December 2024 showed Active Together was associated with an overall 10% increase in survival for people with bowel, lung and upper gastrointestinal cancers, with those who took part in the service having a one-year survival rate of 95% compared to 85% for those who did not.

In addition, 97% of people who took part reported improvements in their vitality and wellbeing, feeling empowered and in more control over their health.

An Active Together session taking place at the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre

Following Sheffield, the ground-breaking service has been rolled out to sites in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Wakefield and North Kirklees and Harrogate, helping more people across Yorkshire diagnosed with cancer receive life-saving support.

The milestone has been marked as a new international study published this week shows exercise can reduce the risk of people with cancer dying by a third. The CO21 Challenge Trial involved people with advanced colon cancer worldwide who were prescribed exercise following their cancer treatment. Evidence from the trial showed that a structured exercise regime after treatment can dramatically reduce the risk of dying, the disease returning or a new cancer developing.

Professor Robert Copeland, Director of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We are committed to advancing our understanding and implementation of physical activity, nutrition and psychological support in the treatment of cancer. The lives of 2,000 people have already been changed by this innovative programme, and we are dedicated to improving patient outcomes and increasing quality of life for thousands more in Yorkshire, and beyond.”

72-year-old Yvonne Watson was the first person to receive support from Active Together in Barnsley through Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in summer 2024.

To help her prepare for the surgery she needed, Yvonne was quickly referred to the Active Together team, who carried out tests to establish her physical strength and then designed a personalised exercise plan.

Yvonne said: “At first, I was devastated to hear the news I had cancer. But once I was referred to Active Together, I felt much more positive going into my treatment. I found the initial assessments tricky, but the team encouraged me to complete them as best I could. I was really pleased to see how I progressed with my exercises at home each week.

“The Active Together team were with me every step of the way. Even when I was in intensive care after my surgery, they would come and check on me. I just felt comfortable and supported throughout my whole experience. The entire programme has helped me to feel much better, both physically and mentally, and I’ve taken away so many positive changes in my life from it. If offered the chance to, I would 100% recommend anyone with cancer to take part in Active Together.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research aims for Active Together to lead the way in exploring how exercise can be provided for people with different cancer types and at different stages of their cancer experience as part of usual care.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Active Together supporting 2,000 people in our region marks a huge milestone, not only for the service but for the future of specialist cancer exercise services. The programme is underpinned by a growing body of scientific evidence that shows exercise can increase survival, improve recovery from treatment and reduce the risk of cancer coming back.

“Research around the world is demonstrating the transformative impact of exercise for people with cancer and it’s fantastic to see a new global study demonstrating that exercise can save lives. That’s why Yorkshire Cancer Research is committed to expanding Active Together to thousands more people across Yorkshire. The charity’s vision is that one day, everyone diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire, and beyond, can be prescribed exercise as part of their treatment.”

The Active Together service in Sheffield was recently named the winner of the #RightToRehab award for innovation at the 2025 Advancing Healthcare Awards.