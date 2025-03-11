Pioneering Leeds service which catches lung cancer cases early is hailed by national charity

The self-request chest X-ray service at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust should be rolled out across the country, according to a leading national charity.

The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation says services like these speed up diagnosis and allow more patients to be treated with earlier stages of the disease, improving their chances of survival.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals offers a walk-in chest X-ray to anyone over 40 who is registered with a Leeds GP and has had a cough, fatigue or tiredness, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite or weight, chest pain, coughing up blood, or a lump in the neck, for over three weeks.

People can get an X-ray from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, at Leeds General Infirmary, St James’s University Hospital, St George’s Centre in Middleton, Wharfedale Hospital and Chapel Allerton Hospital, and every day from 8am to 6pm at Seacroft Hospital.

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said: “We are highly encouraged by the impact of the Leeds self-request chest X-ray services, as well as the similar service in Greater Manchester, and therefore believe such initiatives should be made widely available across the UK.

“Many people feel discouraged from going to their GP with seemingly innocuous symptoms such as a cough or feeling tired. However, the self-referral chest X-ray service is actively encouraging people with these symptoms to seek help and, in doing so, provides the validation people need to take action.

“It also demonstrates the positives steps being taken and commitment to improve earlier diagnosis outside of screening.”

Lung cancer is the biggest cancer killer in the UK, accounting for over fifth of all cancer deaths. Approximately three quarters of those diagnosed have late-stage disease when curative treatment is no longer possible – largely because it is difficult to detect early.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals piloted the self-request service from 2011, testing over 12,000 people before it was paused during the pandemic. The service restarted again in 2023.

Dr Bobby Bhartia, Consultant Radiologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “This is all about improving the early diagnosis of lung cancer. There is still a stigma attached to lung cancer - getting people to come forward to get tested is one of the biggest hurdles. Often, the people who are affected the most are the people who struggle the most to get help.

“Fourteen per cent of people who get lung cancer have never smoked, and that proportion is getting bigger all the time. People often don’t think of lung cancer being a possibility for those who have never smoked, so there are often more delays in testing.

“To access this service, you do need to be registered with a Leeds GP but if anyone is not registered we will let them know how to do this. We want to let everyone in the Leeds area know this service is here for them and encourage people to get a chest X-ray if they need one.”

John, 76, from Headingley, had had a cough for a few weeks when a fellow member at his gym suggested he should go for a self-request X-ray. As a result of that, he was called back the same day and invited for a CT scan which confirmed there was a 5cm tumour in his lung. Surgeons were able to operate and remove the tumour, and he is now taking medication to reduce the risk of recurrence.

John said: “It was fortuitous as far as I’m concerned that I went at that time. If I hadn’t been prompted then, I might not have gone and I might be sat here now with a much bigger tumour and a very different outcome.

“It was a very efficient process, I was in and out, I was seen very quickly. For me, it was a blessing that the service was available and that somebody we know was aware of it and suggested it.”

Paula Chadwick added: “The self-request chest X-ray service has been set up especially to help people with certain symptoms so if you are 40 or older and are experiencing any of the following symptoms for three weeks or more – cough, fatigue or tiredness, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite or weight, chest pain, coughing up blood or a lump in your neck – please make use of the service.

“You don’t need an appointment. Simply walk into any of the X-ray departments and ask to use the Self-Request Chest X-ray service.

“Chances are everything will be ok, but if it is lung cancer, catching it earlier and starting treatment as soon as possible can make all the difference.”

Those using the service are also encouraged to see their GP in order to discuss their symptoms and results, as not all conditions are identified with chest X-rays.