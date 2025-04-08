Pupils go ‘site’ seeing at West Yorkshire housing development

Pupils from Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School recently visited David Wilson Homes' Centurion Meadows development in Burley-in-Wharfedale to help enhance their learning about sustainability.

The school’s Year 6 class were invited along to the new homes site on Ilkley Road where they met with the site manager, as well as the sales adviser, sales manager, and marketing manager, as part of a new partnership between the school and the housebuilder.

The visit was designed to support the school’s curriculum where the pupils are currently learning about sustainability.

The developer provided an insight into sustainability and energy-efficiency in housebuilding by highlighting specific features on the development, as well as activities about biodiversity.

B&DWYW - SGB-22789 - Pupils out touring the Centurion Meadows development

Andrew Wilkinson, Deputy Headteacher at Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School, said: “The children really enjoyed their visit and it was incredibly useful for them to link their classroom learning to real life, real homes and real jobs.”

David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow PLC, is also leading the way in sustainable homebuilding through innovative projects such as the eHome2 at Energy House 2.0.

In partnership with the University of Salford and Saint-Gobain, Barratt Redrow has built a concept home within Energy House 2.0, a purpose-built climate chamber that simulates extreme weather conditions to test the impact of climate change on the homes of the future.

It also tests new methods for heating, powering, and insulating homes. The initiative aims to inform the housebuilding sector how to achieve significant carbon reductions in brand-new homes from 2025.

B&DWYW - SGB-22727 - The pupils of Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School at Centurion Meadows

As well as sustainability, David Wilson Homes covered topics around careers in the housebuilding industry, as well as how to stay safe around a building site.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School on a number of projects in the near future.

“This site visit was designed to provide the pupils at the school a chance to bring the learning in the classroom to real life. We hope that they all had a good day with our team and that they took away some useful information.”

