Quickline plants 10,000 climate-resistant trees to support UK woodland recovery and biodiversity

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications has marked an environmental milestone with the planting of 10,000 climate-resilient trees across the UK as part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with GreenTheUK and the Royal Forestry Society (RFS), Quickline has supported the planting of trees in areas closely aligned with its full fibre broadband rollout – including 6,000 trees in North Yorkshire and a further 500 in West Yorkshire.

The initiative forms part of Quickline’s broader ESG strategy, recognising the business’s responsibility to protect and enhance the rural environments it operates in across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. By supporting woodland regeneration and boosting biodiversity, the company is helping to strengthen the UK’s natural resilience against the impacts of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Young, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality at Quickline, said: “As a rural broadband provider, we work in some of the UK’s most beautiful and ecologically rich landscapes. We see first-hand the importance of a thriving natural environment. Partnering with GreenTheUK and the Royal Forestry Society is a meaningful way for us to give back to those landscapes and invest in long-term sustainability where it matters most.”

Quickline colleagues plant a tree as part of environmental initiative

To ensure the project delivers lasting environmental value, GreenTheUK partners with the RFS, an educational charity and leader in sustainable woodland management. Together, they ensure that the right trees are planted in the right places for the right reasons, using native and naturalised species that boost biodiversity and resilience.

The planting supports a range of woodland objectives, from carbon capture and flood mitigation to pest resistance and restocking in areas affected by storm damage.

The tree-planting project complements Quickline’s mission to close the digital divide in rural areas – proving that progress doesn’t have to come at the expense of the environment.