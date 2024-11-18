Raby Castle's new exhibition awarded national accolade

A new exhibition featuring the voice of BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker MBE, has won a prestigious national award by destination marketing organisation VisitEngland.

Raby Castle, Park and Gardens in County Durham, launched the exhibition within its Grade II* listed newly-renovated Coach House and Stables in June 2024. It tells the story of the country estate’s rich history as well as giving visitors information about the array of wildlife which enjoys a habitat within the beautiful Teesdale countryside.

The ‘Best Told Story’ Award in this year’s VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades was given following a quality assessment which achieved over 90% in areas such as overall attraction, cleanliness, catering, retail and staff. The assessor from the national tourism agency complimented Raby Castle’s development for bringing life to a previously unused area of the estate.

Claire Jones, head of leisure and tourism at Raby Estates said: “We’re thrilled to have been awarded Best Told Story in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades. As well as finding a new, sustainable use for the historic Coach House and Stables, we have created a fascinating setting to tell the story of the wider Raby estate in a new engaging and entertaining way.”

The Best Told Story accolade is awarded by VisitEngland to destinations that communicate a compelling narrative to their visitors, be it through technical innovations or enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff.

Housed inside the Grade II* listed building, the exhibition features an audio-visual projection onto a bespoke carved eight-metre table made of estate oak which brings to life the breathtaking landscape of the Teesdale Estate including High Force Waterfall.

“When planning the development, it was important for us that this would be a free-to-enter exhibition, providing visitors with more information about the diversity of this country estate, beyond the parkland they can see surrounding Raby Castle. The exhibition enables visitors to learn about our very special landscapes, farming activity and stewardship responsibilities, as well as enjoying our eat, see, shop ethos within the rest of the development,” added Claire.

The exhibition, inside The Coach House and Stables, is part of a newly opened development in the grounds of Raby Castle, creating a lifestyle destination home to a stylish new eatery, retail and event spaces alongside its remodelled Walled Garden.

The standout team of volunteers at Raby Castle has also been acknowledged for bringing to life the history of the medieval castle during popular tours and insightful talks, as well as Raby Castle’s new room to visit from 2024.

Reimagined as a visitor welcome space, The Housekeeper’s Sitting Room provides visitors with an additional snapshot into the fascinating history of the 14th century castle. It also features an introductory film detailing how the castle has developed through generations and an intricate, hand painted family tree mural highlighting the individuals who have owned the castle.

Raby’s Deer Park and Gardens are open daily from 10am until 4pm, whereas the castle is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am until 4pm. Castle, Deer Park and Gardens tickets cost £17 for adults and £6.50 for children (aged 4-15 years). A family ticket (two adults and three children) can also be purchased for £49 and children under four go free.