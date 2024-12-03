Reckitt supports Citizens Advice to ease winter pressure on pensioners

Pensioners across Hull can apply for vital financial support this winter, thanks to the extension of a partnership between Reckitt and Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reckitt’s support of Citizens Advice will enable the training of local community volunteers who will help eligible pensioners across the city apply for Pension Credit, a local government scheme that can provide £75 per week on average to help cover essential living costs.

A further £300 is also available for recipients to claim as a winter fuel payment, as long as they apply for Pension Credit before December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens Advice has reported seeing a nine per cent increase in Pension Credit enquiries in recent months, driven by the increased cost of living and impending winter months.

Reckitt’s support of Citizens Advice is enabling the training of community volunteers who help eligible pensioners across the city apply for Pension Credit.

Despite this, it is estimated almost two thirds of eligible pensioners in the city are not currently claiming Pension Credit.

At a time when fuel poverty rates in Hull are more than double the national average, standing at 24 per cent of the population, the scheme provides a vital lifeline for elderly residents during the cold winter months.

Grace Chapman, Heritage and Stakeholder Engagement Advisor, said: “As a health and hygiene company, Reckitt is acutely aware of the health challenges that come with the winter months, including higher rates of cold and flu illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership with Citizens Advice helps to ensure pensioners in our home city of Hull are getting the support they need to stay warm this winter, reducing pressure on health services in Hull, where hospitals are already experiencing higher-than-average cold-related admissions.”

Grace Chapman, left, Heritage and Stakeholder Engagement Advisor at Reckitt, with Tracy Wharvell, CEO at Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, pictured outside The Wilson Centre in Hull.

Tracy Wharvell, CEO of Citizen’s Advice Hull and East Riding said: “With winter now upon us, this support from Reckitt comes at a time when it is vital to make sure as many pensioners as possible have access to money that they’re entitled to, to help them stay warm and healthy.

“Pension Credit is a weekly benefit to boost your income, based on how much money you have coming in. The average Pension Credit payment can lead to an extra £3,900 per year – but many aren’t aware they’re eligible.

“It also unlocks other support, including the winter fuel payment to help towards the cost of heating over the coming cold months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our experts can help local pensioners right the way through the process, from finding out if they’re eligible to making a claim.

“We’re grateful to Reckitt for their ongoing support, which will mean we will be able to work directly with hundreds more local pensioners to apply for Pension Credit and get the help they deserve this winter.”

One resident who has benefitted from the partnership is Juliet, 75, from Hull. Juliet receives no state pension, and was previously unaware she was eligible for Pension Credit.

With assistance from Citizens Advice Hull and East Riding, Juliet applied for Pension Credit, and now receives £178 per week to help cover essential living costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also means Juliet will continue to receive her winter fuel payment, helping her through the coldest months of the year.

Citizens Advice Hull and East Riding is a charity providing free, impartial and confidential advice to residents on personal finance, housing, health, relationships and family matters.

Since 2022, Reckitt and Citizen’s Advice Hull and East Riding have partnered to drive investment in educational campaigns around the cost of living, fuel efficiency and how to avoid scams.