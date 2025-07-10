Residents Living By New Wakefield Bypass Receive Over £5 Million in Compensation

Residents living near a major road in Wakefield have received more than £5 million in compensation after the value of their homes dropped due to the new bypass.

The Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, also known as Neil Fox Way, opened in 2017. Since then, over 1,000 residents have successfully claimed compensation under the Land Compensation Act, which allows property owners to seek payments if a new road negatively impacts the value of their homes.

According to a report from Wakefield Council, 1,074 claims have been settled so far, with a total payout of £5.1 million. Another £200,000 in claims is expected to be paid before the six-year claim period ends next month.

The road stretches three miles (5 km), linking Aberford Road in the north to Doncaster Road in the south. It was built to help reduce traffic in the city centre and support the development of around 2,500 new homes at City Fields.

However, many nearby residents say the road has had a negative impact on their quality of life—and their property prices. People living in areas like Eastmoor, Stanley, Stanley Ferry, and Pinders Heath have made claims citing issues such as increased noise, vibrations, pollution, and artificial lighting from the road.

Speaking to claims handler Gavin Cooper of Claims Bible, he explains: “Compensation is due to a resident if the value of their home drops by more than £50 due to factors caused by a new road. Under the law, these factors include noise, smell, fumes, smoke, vibration, and light pollution.”

“In this instance, the value of residents’ homes reduced significantly, some by as much as 20% or 30% depending on where they were located.”

The council admits that the amount needed for compensation was underestimated when the project was first approved. The report says there was "insufficient budget" and the number of claims was higher than expected.

To help cover the shortfall, Wakefield Council is now planning to allocate an additional £3.4 million to the compensation fund. They also hope to reclaim this amount from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which helped fund the road project.

A group of developers who were involved in building the road will also contribute £300,000 under a legal agreement.

The total cost of the bypass project has now reached £35.9 million.