Saltburn’s elderly form heartwarming connections with Adopt a Grandparent initiative

An adopt a grandparent initiative is proving a huge success in Saltburn-by-the-Sea as elderly care home residents get paired with volunteers from across the country.

The programme, which aims to combat loneliness and foster intergenerational connections, has seen residents at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, embracing the opportunity to form new friendships.

Among them is 83-year-old Joyce Wooffindin, who was paired with Emma Pomfret, a journalist with a love of writing, gardening and yoga. The pair have shared several telephone calls already, with Joyce’s daughter, Ruth, joining in with one.

Joyce said: “I am so thrilled to be part of the Adopt a Grandparent initiative. I am Emma’s adopted grandparent, and they could not have paired me with a better person.

“Although I have only known her for a short time, I feel as though I have known her for years. We have so much to talk about, including charity work, dogs and gardening.”

Fellow resident Judith Pearson, 79, has also been participating, after being paired with mum-of-five Elena Dench, who is learning sign language and loves dogs.

Judith said: “I love talking to Elena about her daughter, who is three. She asked me if I had any advice on where to get her daughter a unicorn for Christmas, as this is what she has asked for. I told her I have answers to many things, but maybe not this one.”

Several other residents from Hazelgrove Court Care Home are also signed up to participate in the programme and are currently waiting to be matched with volunteers.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, first discovered the Adopt a Grandparent programme through a recommendation and has since been through webinar training before introducing the initiative to residents.

She said: “I was really intrigued by the idea of residents being matched with adult volunteers who could share their interests and experiences. I spoke with Joyce and Judith, two residents I knew would be keen to join, and signed them up immediately.

“Joyce was ecstatic when she found out that Emma had interviewed one of her favourite people, David Attenborough. And Judith is thrilled to be able to practice her sign language with Elena, as she is currently learning it herself.

“The excitement surrounding the programme has already inspired two more residents, Joan and Trevor, to sign up, with the pair eagerly awaiting their matches.