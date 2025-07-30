Skipton Building Society recognised with highest ‘Gold Award’ by UK Government for supporting the Armed Forces community.
Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP, said:“Employers are crucial partners in protecting our security and boosting the economy. By backing veterans, Reservists, military families, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and the Cadet movement, these organisations build resilient communities and the innovation Defence needs. I congratulate them and thank them for their outstanding commitment.”
Stuart Haire, Skipton Group Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the Gold Award, it’s a fantastic achievement for our Armed Forces Network and colleagues across the business.
“At Skipton Building Society, we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels they belong, and we proudly support all members of the Defence community.
“We deeply value the unique skills, knowledge, and experience that individuals with military backgrounds bring to an organisation like ours. We’re fortunate to already count many armed forces veterans and reservists among our colleagues but when it comes to a career after or alongside military service, we want to welcome more members of the armed forces into Skipton.
“As proud signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant, we recognise the immense contribution made by service personnel, veterans, and their families. Since 1853, Skipton Building Society has been committed to supporting the people and communities we serve.”
Pauline King, Regional Employer Engagement Director, RFCA Yorkshire and the Humber commented: "It has be an absolute pleasure working with the Skipton Building Society team, from signing the Armed Forces Covenant to being granted the 2025 Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.
"The Society’s outstanding and unwavering support for its Defence personal, the Armed Forces community and their ambassadorial and active engagement in local and regional events has been rightly recognised and is very well-deserved. I look forward to continuing to work with the Society on its journey as an ERS Gold Award holder. Many congratulations."
In November, senior representatives from Skipton Building Society will attend the 2025 ERS Gold Awards Ceremony at the De Grey Rooms, York, aligned to the Royal Gun Salute for His Majesty King Charles III. Certificates will be presented by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and a senior military representative.