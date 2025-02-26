South Yorkshire Football Club scores sponsorship from local homebuilder

Penistone Church FC Under-14s Ladies is enjoying its season in style thanks to a brand-new kit sponsored by leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

The team currently plays in Division Two of the Sheffield and Hallamshire League and, following a difficult start to last season, turned things around after Christmas to finish seventh in the table.

Liam Harding, Head Coach at Penistone Church FC U14s Ladies, said: “As our community grows and families move into the area, it is important that opportunities for young people to participate in grassroots sport are maintained.

“It gives us great joy to now have over 30 U14 girls playing and training with us regularly. Several of these girls are new to the sport and without the support from David Wilson Homes, this would simply not be possible.”

B&DWS - A typical street scene at Penning Ridge

Located near David Wilson Homes’ Penning Ridge development, Penistone Church FC U14s Ladies have been playing together for four years, playing up to 30 games a season.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Penistone Church FC U14s Ladies this season, and we wish them the very best of luck.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important for us to support local groups and organisations within the communities we build. Clubs such as this unite residents, boost morale within the neighbourhood and create an identity for all people involved.”

David Wilson Homes is building a selection of three and four bedroom properties at Penning Ridge. With homes available for a wide variety of buyers, Penistone Church FC U14s Ladies could well be welcoming new recruits as more families move in.

B&DWYW - Three players from Penistone Church FC in their brand new kits

Situated in the picturesque Pennine Heart of South Yorkshire, Penning Ridge offers an abundance of scenic views and walks, with The Scout Dike Reservoir and the Trans Pennine Trail also easily accessible.

There are a number of offers and moving schemes available at Penning Ridge, including mortgage contributions and home upgrades. Anyone with a property to sell can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become a buyer for the customer’s existing property, enabling them to avoid the hassle of being in a property chain and estate agency fees.

For more information about the club, visit the website at Penistone Church FC.