Stephanie prepares to clean up with Ovenu Doncaster South

Stephanie Cliff, a former deputy manager at a high street bookies, is odds on to make a big success of her latest venture, oven cleaning service Ovenu Doncaster South.

The mother-of-two ran her own domestic cleaning business in the city for two-and-a-half years before taking the decision to invest in the franchise.

She said: “I’ve had several customer-facing roles over the years and this, combined with my experience of running my own cleaning business, meant it was an ideal opportunity.

“My long-term ambition is to develop and grow my client base to a point that I can take on additional oven technicians.

“I really enjoyed running my own business, but it was very time consuming. Being part of a franchise means that while I’m still my own boss there’s lots of support and expertise available, all backed up by Ovenu’s tried and tested business model and brand.”

So far, the 39-year-old’s career has included spells as a deputy manager at William Hills, a customer service adviser at Santander, and working at a school kitchen when her sons were younger.

She added: “I wanted a business that provides the ability to deliver higher revenue levels while giving me the flexibility to organise my work life around my family, and not the other way around!”

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of Ovenu, added: “Stephanie’s background in customer-facing roles and her hands-on cleaning experience make her a perfect fit. Our franchisees also benefit from a high level of support, including our state-of-the-art digital systems, which helps them manage their business effectively and efficiently. We are confident that her business will thrive.”

Ovenu Doncaster South had been in a brief hiatus after the previous franchisee retired early on health grounds.