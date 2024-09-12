Structherm expertise recognised with INCA award nominations
System manufacturer Structherm has been shortlisted in three categories for this year's Insulation Render and Cladding Association (INCA) Awards.
Founded in 1983, Structherm is regarded by many as the UK’s number one expert in the external refurbishment of non-traditional housing and high rise buildings.
Part of the Westdale Group, and based at its heaquarters in Meltham, West Yorkshire, Structherm specialises in providing top quality products, systems and services in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner.
It what has been a record-breaking year for entries to the 2024 INCA awards, the Yorkshire organisation is delighted to be shortlisted in three categories.
They have no less than three finalist entries for the 'Refurbishment: Low Rise – Brick Slip / Brick Effect Finish' award; two entries put forward for the 'Small Project of the Year' award; and one entry shortlisted for the 'Judges Choice: Environmental Impact – Low Rise' award.
To be shortlisted for such a prestigious event is testament to all the hard work, dedication, passion, innovation and commitment put in by the Structherm team and all those people they work diligently alongside in order to make people's homes a better place for living.
- The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 7th November 2024, at the MacDonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.
