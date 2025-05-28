Summer weekends are soon to be jam-packed with return of Tower Works Street Fest

Summer weekends are soon to be jam-packed with some of the very best street food, drink, music and entertainment as the latest street food and makers’ market, Tower Works Street Fest is back from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th of June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind the award-winning North Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley and Ripley Castle Food & Drink Festivals will bring back the Tower Works Street Fest at Mustard Wharf after a successful debut last year.

The market will be in Verona Square, just off Globe Road and surrounded by Tower Works and its three iconic Venetian towers which dominate the skyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic towers are home to popular attractions like BAKE, Midnight Bell, Cross Keys, 92 Degrees Coffee and Barrecore – as well as been situated beside the scenic canal and just a stone’s throw from Leeds Train Station.

Tower Works Street Fest

Last year saw thousands of foodies, influencers and familiar faces flock to the launch weekend, and this year’s event is expected to be even better.

Less than a five-minute walk from the station and Northern Monk Refectory, it couldn’t be a better central Leeds spot.

What to expect from Tower Works Street Fest this June

There will also be plenty of entertainment over the weekend, so it will be a great option for meeting up with friends as well as daytime family fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tower Works Street Fest

Attendees can “expect a jam-packed lineup of some of the best street food and drink vendors, artisan markets, independent bars, groovy tunes as well as plenty of furniture to lounge on”.

Tower Works Street Fest Production Manager Michael Johnston, said: “The vibe was incredible last year and we can’t wait to bring back this event at the picturesque Tower Works, making it even better than the last. With top-notch international food and drink vendors from across the north to host the festival each month, it’s shaping up to be another belter.

“With the warmer, lighter days and the calibre of shops around the area, it has soon become a buzzing hotspot.”

They’ll be welcoming some tempting vendors this year, such as Wagyu Lookin’ At?, Punjabi Heaven, Eyup Thai, HAO BAO, Kurdish Kitchen and Dappa Desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a cocktail or two, you can visit Reserve Cocktail Bar or The Tipple Express, to name a few.

When can you catch Tower Works Street Fest?

The festival will run every first weekend of the month for the rest of the year, including June, July, August and September.

Paul Winterburn, of Mustard Wharf, added: “We’re so excited to see Tower Works Street Fest become a venue for community events. This is how we designed it to be used, and it always felt like the right decision to share this iconic location for events with the wider community.

There are plenty of market stalls to choose from, too, including MoodyMare Patisserie, Quality Greek Olives (Ltd), Mighty Spice and The Sauce Pot, so you can pick delicious foodie gifts and cupboard staples to take home with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been hosting some great events already at Mustard Wharf for our residents, so this is just the next chapter in the story of Tower Works.”

Further details, including more online up of vendors and stalls, will be announced shortly on the Tower Works Street Fest event page.