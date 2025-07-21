Taylor Wimpey supports Pool in Warfedale Primary School’s summer fair

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has sponsored Friends of Pool Primary School with a £500 donation towards their annual Summer Fair.

Friends of Pool Primary School (FOPPS) is a voluntary organisation which works hard all year round to support pupils and staff at Pool in Warfedale CE Primary School, which is located close to Taylor Wimpey’s Stanhope Fields development.

The fair, which took place on Saturday, July 5, is a much-anticipated event in the community and school calendar, with any proceeds going directly to support children at the school.

Sarah Cliff and Sarah Corr, Co-Chairs of Friends of Pool Primary School, said: “We had a spectacular afternoon celebrating our summer fair with staff, students and village residents. The fair has become a fantastic community event for our school and we’ve been busy throughout the year raising much-needed money to support the school and provide a wealth of opportunities for our pupils.

"We greatly appreciate the support from Taylor Wimpey and all financial help to ensure the success of our events.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales & Marketing Manager for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to have sponsored this year’s Summer Fair for Friends of Pool School. We’re delighted to play a small role in an event that brings the community together to support Pool in Warfedale CE Primary School.”