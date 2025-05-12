Tech education provider unveils rebrand

CS Re:Boot, the expert-led tech education provider on a mission to transform young learners into confident creators of technology, is excited to announce a bold new rebrand, launching two dynamic sub-brands: CS Reset and FutureTech.

This strategic evolution reflects CS Re:Boot’s deepening commitment to closing the digital divide and providing every young person, regardless of background, with access to meaningful, future-ready learning in AI, programming and tech.

“We’re not just helping kids pass exams or learn to code – we’re opening doors to the workforce of the future” said Dr Beth Lane, co-founder of CS Re:Boot and Director of Learning.

“With CS Reset and FutureTech, we’re delivering expert-led, hands-on learningexperiences that build skills, confidence and spark ambition.”

The team behind CS Re:boot

Designed for students taking OCR Computer Science GCSE and A-Level, CS Reset offers expert-led revision bootcamps that go beyond the exam specification. Through live teaching, focused practice, and clear explanations, learners master complex topics - from CPU architecture to pseudocode and Python.

Upcoming this summer:

• Year 9 GCSE Preparation Bootcamp: A head start for students who have chosen GCSE Computer Science

FutureTech offers immersive AI and coding bootcamps for young people aged 10–18.

Across multi-day experiences, students gain critical thinking skills, build digital confidence, and explore ethical tech and real-world applications, preparing them not just to participate in the digital world, but to shape it.

Students learn by doing. From training real AI models to building their own Python-powered web apps and exploring ethical tech issues and future career paths.

Launching this summer:

Junior AI Developer (ages 10–12): a 3-day bootcamp exploring AI, Python, HTML/CSS and chatbot creation

AI Developer (ages 16–18): a 2-day immersive experience coding AI-powered abstract art and exploring the future of AI and creativity, while learning how to create a digital portfolio to assist in university, apprenticeship and job applications.