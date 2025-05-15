The Guinness Partnership highlights food insecurity with day of action
A team of volunteers from Harmony Fire gathered for a day of action to assemble over 1,600 individual food parcels that will then be distributed to households across the UK. The food parcels contain core food staples to support a family of four for a minimum of two days, as well as helpful recipe information.
Following an outstanding effort by the volunteers, The Guinness Partnership received 150 food parcels, which have been distributed to three food banks, community organisations and distribution centres across England. Recipients of food parcels include Park Community Action Pantry Project in Sheffield.
Giles Holley, Partnership Director at Harmony Fire commented: “There are many reasons why households can encounter food insecurity, and the impact can be immediate and devastating for adults and children. Family circumstances can change rapidly and working together with The Guinness Partnership to lend our collective support to those organisations that step forward and provide a lifeline and immediate assistance to those in need is a cause we passionately support.
“The food parcel initiative is designed to give hope, warm food and sustenance, and remove the potential stigmatism associated with food insecurity as parcels can be discretely delivered to where they are needed the most. This is just one of the many ways that The Guinness Partnership is actively supporting frontline communities across England.”
Brian Hamlin, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership, added: “Food poverty has been prevalent in the Sheffield communities we serve for many years, and this is what led us to set up the Pantry Project. The whole ethos is to support people and while emergency food assistance is available, the Pantry also helps people learn about managing their finances, provides healthy cooking advice and classes and increases opportunities for socialising. Food is where it starts, but this is a pathway to improving overall wellbeing and independence.”
Jackie Bailey, Centre Coordinator for Park Community Action Pantry Project in Sheffield said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact our community, and this donation is really welcomed for the immediate help it can give. But it also acts as a catalyst for local residents to access the wider support on offer at the Pantry. This is a community hub, and it thrives through the dedication and hard work of many individuals that work tirelessly to improve the lives of local people. We measure the impact of our contribution through the number of people we help, that then return to give back to their community in so many different and inspiring ways.”