Tom ready to hit Three Peaks for Magic Breakfast

A member of the team at a Malton leading food manufacturer will be putting his best foot forward in the name of charity later this month.

Tom Jacklin, National Account Manager at Malton-based Pro-Pak Foods, will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge.

The 36-year-old from North Lincolnshire will be joining a team of more than 20 fellow walkers from the Caterfood Buying Group which represents nine independent foodservice wholesalers.

They will climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon over a 24-hour period on June 25 and 26, walking 26 miles and climbing more than 3,000m in the process.

The group is hoping to raise in excess of £10,000 for Magic Breakfast, a charity which offers breakfasts to more than 300,000 UK children and young people every day.

Tom, who is responsible for the foodservice division at Pro-Pak, said: “It’s going to be an extremely difficult challenge but I’m proud to be representing Pro-Pak Foods, our sister company Beckett’s Foods.

“As a group, we have strong relationships with Caterfood so we are delighted to be joining forces with them for this charity adventure.

“I go to the gym regularly and do hikes in the region of 5km-10km - but taking on the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales is going to be the biggest challenge I’ve done.

“I’ve done plenty of training for it and have managed to do 24 miles in one go so I’m hoping I’ve put the preparation in given the timeframe I’ve had.

“The chance to raise plenty of money for a fantastic charity such as Magic Breakfast will certainly be driving me on when the going gets tough, which it certainly will at some stage.”

To make a donation to the fundraising of the challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/tom-jacklin-1

Pro-Pak Foods is a trusted name in food manufacturing with over 30 years of experience. Producing more than 140,000 meals daily, they specialise in ready meals, slow-cooked proteins, and pigs in blankets - crafted by expert in-house chefs using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

As part of the global Premium Food Group with a connected network of 10,000+ employees across 40 sites. With a dedicated team of over 400, serving major retailers, convenience and are expanding further into foodservice, offering chef-friendly, high-quality solutions.