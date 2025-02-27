University of Leeds student awarded prestigious Millman Scholarship

The Materials Processing Institute (MPI) has announced Molly Watson as the latest recipient of a Millman Scholarship, awarded during a Postgraduate Research Symposium in London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly, who is is studying Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Leeds , was inspired to apply after completing a Year-in-Industry placement at MPI, a centre for research and innovation, as part of an Engineering Development Trust Industrial Cadets scheme.

This enabled her to work across multiple research areas, contributing to trials developing sustainable solutions for low-level nuclear waste and a project implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) models for data collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established by Middlesbrough-based MPI, in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers, the Millman Scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving candidate from the Tees Valley who is pursuing a materials, science, or engineering-related degree.

Molly Watson is awarded her Millman Scholarship by Dr Stuart Millman

The recipient receives an annual £1,500 bursary, a paid summer placement at MPI, mentoring support, and an invitation to attend the annual symposium.

A former student at Prior Pursglove College, Guisborough, Molly said: “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity which will both support my academic work and help shape my future career. My previous experience at the Institute has already helped me develop key skills and has reinforced my passion for data science and materials research.”

Dr Richard Birley, MPI’s Group Leader of Materials Development, added: “Over the year, Molly demonstrated remarkable growth as a researcher. Her contributions were invaluable, helping to improve processes and procedures within the research teams. Molly should be incredibly proud of her achievements, and we are delighted to see her awarded the Millman Scholarship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at college, she demonstrated a strong passion for science and innovation – founding and managing a STEM club and taking part in a year-long project to build a networked vertical spring seismometer. She was also part of a team which came third in the international Moonshot Pirates global sustainability challenge. Molly also received the ‘Most Engaged’ student award at Bristol University’s Quantum Summer School.

The scholarship was established in recognition of Dr Stuart Millman, an internationally renowned industrial researcher, who retired from MPI in 2018, having spent a 40-year career in industrial research.