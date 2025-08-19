Veteran-friendly Saltburn care home commemorates VJ Day with dove release

Doves took flight at a Saltburn-by-the-Sea care home as elderly residents commemorated the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a symbolic tribute to peace.

Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, marked the occasion with a dove release, chosen by residents as a meaningful way to remember the end of the Second World War.

Staff contacted Joanne Smith from Blessed with Wings, based in Billingham, who brought nine white doves to the home for the ceremony.

Six birds were released by residents and staff, while Betty Wood, 102, and Judith Pearson, 81, opened baskets containing three more.

Verses were read aloud before the release, including: “We release these doves as a symbol of peace and new beginnings.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “The residents felt that releasing white doves was deeply symbolic, representing peace and new beginnings, which everyone hoped and prayed for after the ending of the Second World War. The release of the doves was very emotional.”

Resident David Rigg, 78, who held and released one of the doves, said: “I felt as though I was setting the world free.”

Judith Pearson, 81, added: “Opening the basket and watching them fly brought a tear to my eye.”

Resident Ann Thomson, 87, shared her memories of VJ Day in 1945. She said: “I was seven and can remember going down to The Stray in Redcar with family where everyone celebrated round a bonfire.”

Everyone who attended the ceremony received an organic bag containing three white feathers to remember the occasion.

Among those present was Jules Walker, Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) support project officer, who joined residents and staff for the tribute.

Hazelgrove Court Care Home is accredited under the VFF, a national scheme launched in 2023 to improve care and support for veterans living in residential care. The programme is backed by the Royal British Legion, Royal Star & Garter, and the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance.