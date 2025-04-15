Wakefield ASDA manager raises over £2,000 for MND Foundation

Nigel Price, a dedicated General Manager at ASDA’s Wakefield Ambient Distribution Centre, has spent the past 45 years making a huge impact for multiple charities, while focusing on his role in the logistics sector.

In addition to his leadership role at ASDA’s Wakefield Ambient Distribution Centre, Nigel has become the heart of the depot’s charity fundraising efforts, spearheading initiatives both in and out of work. From colleague raffles and donations to arranging charity race nights at his local club, he has been the driving force behind countless fundraising events. This has included raising over £2,000 for the Rob Burrow MND Foundation.

Alongside his role, Nigel is also an ambassador for Generation Logistics, an awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the vast opportunities available within the logistics sector. Through his advocacy, he encourages young people to explore careers in logistics, sharing his own journey as an example of the sector’s opportunity for growth and success.

Nigel’s career in logistics began with humble beginnings. Encouraged by his father to seek job security, he walked into ASDA’s reception and asked if there were any vacancies available, and the rest, as he says, is history.

Nigel Price, General Manager at ASDA’s Wakefield Ambient Distribution Centre

An incredible 45 years later he reflects on his career: “I started with no qualifications and no experience, but ASDA gave me the opportunities to learn and develop, and I took every chance to grow.”

Nigel’s experience in logistics - where adaptability, problem-solving, and efficiency are crucial - has undoubtedly shaped his ability to create and successfully manage fundraising events. His strategic thinking, learned through years of overseeing complex logistics operations, has allowed him to rally colleagues and organise highly efficient charity initiatives.

“Working in logistics teaches you to tackle issues head-on and find solutions that work for everyone,” he explains. “That same mindset applies to charity work – there’s always a way to make a difference.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director of Generation Logistics, commented:“Nigel’s story is a powerful example of how logistics is about more than just moving goods - it’s about the people who make a difference every day. His dedication, both to his career and to his community, is truly inspiring.

“The logistics sector has always been one that values its people, offering flexibility and support to help employees balance their careers with personal passions. ASDA has been fully behind Nigel’s efforts, celebrating his milestones and ensuring he has the time and resources needed to continue his incredible work.”