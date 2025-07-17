Wakefield community support charity given £250 donation from homebuilder

Community Foundation for Wakefield District, a charity that supports local charities, community groups and people within the Wakefield district, the five towns and SESKU, has received a £250 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The foundation's work addresses a wide range of issues, including support for the homeless, elderly, disabled, as well as working with health and education providers and the arts.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ contribution will support the charity’s efforts to provide care package essentials for vulnerable members of the community.

Lisa Milburn, Foundation Director at the Community Foundation, said: “When Barratt and David Wilson Homes contacted us about the donation, we felt incredibly honoured and grateful. It was both humbling and encouraging to know that our work resonated with the team and there is belief in our mission.

“The £250 will go towards purchasing essential items for our care packages for people in need, such as a duvet, pans, kettles, clothing, and toiletries.

“For those who have experienced trauma, these essential everyday items provide the foundations of a new life, rebuild the belief in human nature and give a sense of hope. The packages might not seem much to the outside world, but to the families we help, they represent a new beginning, and the reminder that someone cares and wants to help.

“We are deeply grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to our cause and for standing with us as we work to achieve our goals. This generosity makes a meaningful difference and helps us continue the work that truly matters.”

Community Foundation for Wakefield District operates close to Barratt Homes’ Ambler’s Meadow and David Wilson Homes’ Amblers Chase developments, and this contribution is part of the housebuilder’s investment in the local community.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Supporting local communities is central to our values as a leading housebuilder, and we are thrilled to contribute to the incredible efforts of Community Foundation for Wakefield District.

“We hope this donation can help the charity in its mission, whilst letting its hardworking team know that their work is both recognised and appreciated.”