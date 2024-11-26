Wensleydale Creamery unveils limited-edition Wallace & Gromit cheese truckles ahead of new film release

Wensleydale Creamery has announced the launch of five limited-edition Wallace & Gromit themed cheese truckles. Inspired by the beloved animated characters, the collection celebrates the quintessential British duo ahead of their return to screens in the highly anticipated film ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ due for release on the BBC at Christmas and Netflix globally on 3rd January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, Wensleydale Creamery handcrafts speciality cheese to time-honoured recipes using milk from local farms, whilst being innovative in its approach with the development of new cheese recipes.

The range includes a selection of 150g and 200g cheese truckles, three of which are uniquely shaped in the likeness of popular characters from the iconic Wallace & Gromit films. Creamy, crumbly and full of flavour, the Yorkshire Wensleydale (150g) cheese truckle features the cheese-loving inventor Wallace, whilst the Creamery’s best-selling Yorkshire Wensleydale & Cranberries, which combines the delicate fruity succulence of sweet cranberries with Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, displays Wallace’s loyal pooch Gromit on the truckle (150g). The new feature length film will see the return of the iconic penguin supervillain Feathers McGraw, who can be seen on the Mature Cheddar (150g) cheese truckle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the Creamery’s most popular 200g cheese truckles, Yorkshire Wensleydale and Yorkshire Wensleydale & Cranberries, have also been given a refresh with packaging that features the iconic duo – Wallace & Gromit – together on the packaging.

Wallace & Gromit Cheese Truckles

Sandra Bell, Wensleydale Creamery’s Marketing Manager commented: “Wallace’s fondness for cheese has helped raise awareness for our classic Yorkshire Wensleydale, and we’re proud to be partnering with Aardman again to celebrate the release of the new film by creating a unique range for our original cheeses. Wallace and Gromit are not only well-loved characters here at the Creamery but are regarded as British national treasures, and we hope our limited-edition range will bring a smile to our nation of cheese lovers. We can’t wait to see them on shelves!”

Laura Burr, Senior Brand Manager at Aardman added: “Wensleydale Creamery is our longest-standing Wallace & Gromit licensee, and we’re delighted to continue this fantastic relationship with the launch of these special truckles. Cheese, particularly Wensleydale, has always been important to Wallace, so teaming up with such an iconic British cheesemaker once again feels like a perfect fit. We’re excited to bring a taste of Wallace & Gromit’s world to fans, with these delicious truckles embodying all the fun and charm of their adventures.”

The limited-edition Wallace & Gromit cheese truckles will be available to purchase from select major UK retailers from the 14th of November, alongside the Wensleydale Creamery’s Visitor Centre Shop and independent retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace, the beloved inventor, has been a fan of the cheese since the first film, ‘A Grand Day Out’. For the Wensleydale Creamery, the partnership began on Christmas Eve 1995, receiving a cryptic postcard from Vernon Sproxton, father of Aardman’s co-founder, David Sproxton. The postcard suggested keeping eyes peeled for the BBC2 Christmas Eve Wallace & Gromit special, which is when Wallace was first seen declaring his love for Wensleydale cheese in the film ‘A Close Shave’.

It was the distinct northern-ness and unique name that drew creator Nick Park to Wensleydale cheese, and it has become synonymous with Wallace ever since.