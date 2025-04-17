West Yorkshire: A hotspot for learner driver penalty points

West Yorkshire has been confirmed as a hotspot for learner penalty points in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Government data gathered by learner driver insurance company Collingwood Insurance, West Yorkshire was ranked as having one of the highest number of provisional licence penalty points in the country, with 3,901 offences. Greater London was revealed as having the highest, with a staggering 19,647 offences recorded. Other high-ranking areas include the West Midlands (5,107), Greater Manchester (4,212), and Merseyside (2,182).

Despite learner drivers only holding a provisional licence, it is still possible to accumulate penalty points if drivers violate traffic rules that apply equally to all licence holders. A data delve by Collingwood Insurance revealed that Greater London leads by a wide margin, with nearly four times as many offences as the next highest region, though this could be due to high population density, increased road policing, and a greater number of provisional drivers navigating busy urban roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collingwood Insurance Services Contact Centre & Operations Director, Helen Shields, said: “Rules of the road apply equally to all drivers, so it is possible for learners to accrue points on their licence, without even having passed their test.

West Yorkshire has been confirmed as a hotspot for learner penalty points in the UK.

“The best way for drivers to hone their driving skills is to practice, and in doing so they can master the art of driving safely, and – hopefully – make it through their test with an unblemished licence. It is possible for learner drivers to insure their own car as a learner in order to clock up more road miles as they learn, which – in turn – will give them more experience ahead of taking their test.”

When learning to drive, it’s essential to understand road laws, such as the highway code, safe driving practices, and the consequences of making mistakes on the road.

Driving offences which include speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, driving without insurance or failing to comply with road signs, can have long-term consequences, including higher insurance costs and potential driving bans before even passing a driving test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collingwood Insurance used UK Government data from November 2013 to November 2024, obtained via a Freedom of Information Request, to compile a list of hotspot counties where learner drivers have points on their provisional licence.

Getting a provisional licence is one of the first steps for individuals learning to drive in the UK. While a provisional licence allows learners to operate a vehicle under supervision, they must follow strict rules, including:

Penalty points remain on a licence for at least four years, and if a learner accumulates six or more points before passing their test, they may face additional restrictions, such as needing to reapply for their provisional licence.

Urban areas dominate the top rankings, suggesting that more complex road systems, congestion, and higher enforcement rates contribute to increased offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad