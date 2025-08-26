West Yorkshire community invited to homebuilder's summer BBQ event

David Wilson Homes is inviting the community in Burley in Wharfedale to a Summer Garden Party at its Imperial Court development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, taking place on Thursday August 28 between 4pm and 7pm, will feature complimentary BBQ dishes, as well as a live cookery demonstration in one of David Wilson Homes’ show homes, served by local chef and special guest, Kirsty Brown.

Kirsty is a West Yorkshire-based Development Chef, Food Stylist, Food Writer and Content Creator, and will be serving up crispy, whole boned-out chicken, chargrilled sourdough, vegan sausages, grilled peaches and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, hot and cold refreshments will be on offer, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to explore the luxurious show homes on offer at the development.

At street scene at Imperial Court with a Moreton style property

Gill Hurst, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Kirsty to our Imperial Court development to provide some live cookery demonstrations for local residents.

“Those in attendance will be inspired by these demonstrations, whilst tasting the wonderful food Kirsty will be offering. The event will also offer the opportunity to explore our wonderful show homes and wider community, and see how living at the development could fit your lifestyle.”

Imperial Court is a highly exclusive development located off Ilkley Road, in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale. The development is conveniently placed with a number of amenities nearby including sought-after schools, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development sits within a countryside setting whilst offering unrivalled commuter links to Leeds and Harrogate with Burley in Wharfedale Railway Station a short drive from the development.