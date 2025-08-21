West Yorkshire donates £1,500 to community support charity

West Yorkshire community charity, Ilkley and District Good Neighbours, has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to help its vital work improving the lives of the most vulnerable people in its neighbourhood.

Established over 50 years ago, the charity believes in the power of community action to make a difference in people’s daily lives and delivers essential support through a range of social and practical schemes.

Ilkley and District Good Neighbours is putting the donation towards its Dementia Hub and Café, which has seen an unprecedented increase in demand since launching 12 months ago.

Lucy Steer, Manager at Ilkley and District Good Neighbours, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to receive this donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. Given the current climate, funding is increasingly challenging, so all support to keep our services running is much appreciated.

Harpinder from Barratt and David Wilson Homes with Ilkley & District Good Neighbours

“Our costs are minimal as we are a volunteer led charity, however, to run groups like these that help so many people, we need to hire rooms and have a paid member of staff to coordinate them.

“Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a wonderful idea that builds connections in the local community and helps great charities like ours thrive. We simply couldn’t keep on doing what we do and helping enrich the lives of those within our community without support like this.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation was made via The Barratt Redrow Foundation, run by the housebuilder’s parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Ilkley and District Good Neighbours is a fantastic charity that supports local people in need, and we are proud to offer this donation.

Harpinder from Barratt and David Wilson Homes presenting the charity with their cheque

“We hope the charity’s Dementia Hub and Café continues to grow, helping as many people living with dementia as possible.”

The charity is based near David Wilson Homes’ Imperial Court and Centurion Meadows developments in Burley in Wharfedale.

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Ilkley and District Good Neighbours.