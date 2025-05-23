West Yorkshire Housebuilder Donates £500 To Local Foodbank

Cleckheaton Food Bank has received a £500 donation from Barratt Homes Yorkshire West to support its vital work as an emergency foodbank covering Cleckheaton and the surrounding area.

The foodbank, located near Barratt Homes’ Wadsworth Gardens development, began in March 2020 as a response to the first COVID-19 lockdown and became a registered charity in May 2022.

The charity is run by a team of 50 to 60 volunteers, and currently provides around 40 parcels to households in the local area every week.

Dilys Beaumont, at Cleckheaton Food Bank, said: “We were delighted when Barratt Homes contacted us about the donation. Our largest source of funding comes through grants we have to apply for, so this came as a lovely surprise.

“The money will go directly into buying weekly stock. Donations like this help to take the pressure off the need for constant fundraising efforts.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Barratt Homes for choosing to support our charity. We are very grateful and this will make a real difference.”

Lindsey Sills, Commercial Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are proud to help Cleckheaton Foodbank in its efforts to support the more vulnerable members of the local community.

“As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support every community in which we build new homes, and this donation will help the people who are struggling in food poverty.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Cleckheaton Food Bank.