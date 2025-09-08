West Yorkshire retiree turns drive-by into new home

A retired nurse has downsized at David Wilson Homes’ Amblers Chase development in East Ardsley after finding the perfect move for her.

Linda Bichard (67) happened to be driving past the Bradford Road development by chance and, after turning the car around to enquire about the homes available, she hasn’t looked back since. Earlier this year, she moved into her two bedroom Primrose style property after a six-month search for her ideal home.

When asked about her move to Amblers Chase, Linda said: “I couldn’t be happier with my new home, and David Wilson Homes has been fantastic every step of the way.

“At one stage, due to a hold up selling my previous house, I thought my move was in jeopardy but thanks to the amazing team at Amblers Chase, especially my Sales Progressor Rebecca, things were back on track in no time.

Linda standing in the doorway of her brand new home

“Aside from everything being modern, one of the main reasons I wanted a brand-new property was how energy efficient they are. Moving from a drafty 1960s bungalow to a new home, I have noticed a massive difference. I haven’t even had the heating on all year.”

“Amblers Chase is shaping up to be a lovely community with a nice mix of people. We’re always chatting and looking forward to the next neighbour moving in. My grandchildren particularly love standing at the bottom of the garden and watching the other homes being built. They even have their own yellow hard hats.

“I finally want to give praise to Andy, our fantastic site manager. He and his assistant, Graham, do a fabulous job keeping everything at the development pristine.”

Amblers Chase, an exclusive development of 55 homes, currently has a selection of three and four bedroom properties designed to cater to a wide range of house hunters from first-time buyers, to growing families looking for their forever home and downsizers like Linda.

B&DWYW - SGB-50207 - Linda inside her brand new David Wilson home

The growing community offers house hunters the chance to join a thriving local village with an abundance of local conveniences.

It provides the best of both worlds for residents with countryside walks on the doorstep, whilst being less than nine miles from Leeds city centre, and a short drive from the M62 and M1 for travel to major towns and cities further afield.

For more information about Amblers Chase, call the sales team on 033 3355 8469.