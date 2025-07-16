What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! Care home brings the glitz to York for 105th birthday bash

A care home has brought all the glamour of Las Vegas to York to celebrate a 105th birthday.

Kathleen Knighton, a 105-year-old resident at Care UK’s Chocolate Works, on Bishopthorpe Road, marked her milestone birthday in true showbiz style.

To honour Kath’s love for Las Vegas, the home was transformed into a mini casino, complete with all the glitz and glamour of the Strip. The lounge was adorned with decorations and residents joined in the fun, donning their best party attire.

The theme perfectly summed up Kath’s adventurous spirit; she celebrated her 90th birthday in Las Vegas with a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. Now, 15 years later, she’s still rolling the dice and living life to the fullest.

Kath also shared a few pearls of wisdom with guests, stating that her secret to a long life was “keeping busy”.

Kath was born and raised in York, and is described by those around her as a chatty, fun-loving and friendly individual who always likes to help others.

In her youth, Kath had a career as a school governor and in her spare time was an active member of a walking group, often trekking miles across the countryside with her friends.

She was happily married to her husband Theodore and together they had children, Ian and Lindsay, who went on to bring grandchildren into the family – regular visitors to Chocolate Works.

Judy Wray, Home Manager at Chocolate Works, said: “Kathleen is such a vibrant and much-loved member of our community. We knew we had to celebrate with a bang and the team truly delivered. It was a fabulous day and everyone loved hearing Kath’s stories from her younger days.

“Here at Chocolate Works, we’re committed to helping residents live active and fulfilling lives, so we love to celebrate incredible milestones – and Kathleen’s 105th birthday was no different. It was lovely to roll the dice together on her special day and hear her advice for a long, healthy life.”